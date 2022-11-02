A 13-year-old boy was hit by a tram in Frankfurt on Wednesday morning and was fatally injured. Police said he died at the scene of the accident.

Sterrible accident on the Mainzer Landstrasse in Frankfurt-Nied. On Wednesday morning, a 13-year-old student was hit by a tram and fatally injured. Police said he died at the scene of the accident. According to initial investigations, he walked in the direction of the tram stop and wanted to cross the tracks at a pedestrian traffic light. He was hit by the tram and fell under the train. No further information was initially known.

According to the police, the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of ​​the “Birminghamstraße” tram stop. Accordingly, the thirteen-year-old was walking in the direction of the tram stop when he was caught in the area of ​​​​a pedestrian traffic light when crossing the tracks by a tram going into town. The train driver was unable to stop the train in time. The 13-year-old fell under the train and was injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. An expert was commissioned to clarify the exact circumstances. The Mainzer Landstraße was completely closed for the duration of the measures, there were deviations from the timetable.