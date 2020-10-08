FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The mood on the German stock market brightened somewhat on Thursday. After the mixed trading day on Wednesday, the leading index Dax (DAX 30) touched the 13,100 point mark for the first time in almost three weeks. However, the profits crumbled shortly before the close of trading, so that in the end an increase of 0.88 percent to 13 042.21 points remained. The trigger was that in the USA the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) turned into the red for a short time after a friendly start at the close of trading in Europe.

The MDAX of the 60 medium-sized stocks ended trading with a plus of 0.79 percent to 27,835.11 points. Profits were also posted across Europe./ck/he