FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The German standard values ​​got off to a sluggish start into the stock market month of October. Second-tier stocks, on the other hand, were far more in demand. The Dax (DAX 30) barely moved and was quoted on Thursday afternoon 0.09 percent lower at 12,749.28 points. The German benchmark index ended September with a minus of around one and a half percent. The MDAX of the 60 medium-sized stock market stocks, however, gained 1.01 percent on Thursday to 27,279.36 points. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) rose by around 0.1 percent.

Fresh US economic data had little impact. For example, US household incomes fell in August while spending rose. Analysts had expected on average a slightly lower loss of income and a weaker increase in expenditure. The weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell from the previous week. The ISM purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing will be published later in the afternoon.

Investors who already own shares, after two quarters of strong price gains, could not be disturbed by a somewhat turbulent September, noted analyst Jochen Stanzl from CMC Markets. The potential buyers would be ready to buy on minor corrections or to enlarge their positions accordingly. According to Stanzl, this calculation could work out. “Because governments that couldn’t save enough before the corona pandemic suddenly throw trillions of euros and dollars around and monetary policy accompanies the economic recovery on credit with very low or even no interest rates – and that will probably continue for a very long time . “

Investors acknowledged Bayer’s poor outlook with a price drop of more than 10 percent. The analysts from HSBC and Citigroup therefore canceled their buy recommendations and clearly stamped the price targets. According to the experts, concerns about long-term growth and margin prospects are likely to increase. The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company had announced that it would want to reduce costs by an additional 1.5 billion euros per year from 2024. Bayer stocks have already lost around 35 percent since the end of 2019, making them the second weakest DAX stock this year after MTU.

The shares of Deutsche Telekom (Deutsche Telekom) reacted with a gain of 1.5 percent to an analyst study. The US investment bank Goldman Sachs had raised its target price from 20.50 to 22.00 euros and included the T-share in its “Conviction Buy List” of particularly cheap and promising stocks. The expansion of fast Internet connections is progressing faster and cheaper than expected, praised analyst Andrew Lee.

Positive business signals from STMicro (STMicroelectronics) also spurred shares in Infineon and Siltronic. Infineon papers rose 6.7 percent and surpassed the multi-year high of summer 2018. Papers from Siltronic gained 2.1 percent. After a better third quarter, STMicro now expects higher sales for the full year 2020 than before.

The Airbus stocks (Airbus SE (ex EADS)) rose by 3.9 percent. Previously, the private bank Berenberg had issued a buy recommendation for the paper and raised the price target from 69 to 76 euros. The long-term valuation of the aircraft manufacturer appears attractive and can no longer be ignored, as the opportunities increasingly outweigh the risks, wrote analyst Andrew Gollan.

A recommendation from Hauck & Aufhäuser gave Grand City Properties a boost. With a plus of 3.9 percent, the real estate company’s papers left the 200- and 50-day lines below, which signal the long- and medium-term trend. With his price target of EUR 24, analyst Julius Stinauer trusts the shares to advance almost to the record high of August 2018.

Jungheinrich shares climbed to EUR 31.24, their highest level in a year and a half. The forklift company’s papers have recently gained 5.5 percent and have expanded their annual profit to around 45 percent. Commerzbank said that the chief financial officer had created confidence at an investor event.

The euro gained and was quoted at 1.1764 US dollars. The European Central Bank had set the reference rate the previous day at $ 1.1708. The dollar had thus cost 0.8541 euros.

On the bond market, the current yield rose from minus 0.55 percent the previous day to minus 0.52 percent. The Rex bond index (REX total price index) fell 0.16 percent to 145.73 points. The Bund future lost 0.19 percent to 174.21 points. / Edh / jha

— By Eduard Holetic, dpa-AFX —