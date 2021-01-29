FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The stabilization attempt of the Dax (DAX 30) from the previous day is history again on Friday: The German leading index lost 1.19 percent to 13,503.43 points around noon. So the roller coaster ride continues this week. On a weekly basis and for the end of January, the Dax is clearly in the red. The MDAX of medium-sized stocks recently fell by 0.86 percent to 31,190.85 points. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) lost 1.3 percent.

Startled by the dwindling hopes that the pandemic will soon end and that the economy will be completely freed from its shackles again, investors were again very nervous for the first time, wrote the LBBW share experts.

Investors are also worried about the sharp fluctuations in individual stocks. The background to this is the struggle between small investors and professional investors such as hedge funds, which is now beginning to affect the overall market. Some small investors push individual values ​​via online networks in the USA, where hedge funds are betting on falling prices. The starting point this week was the extreme volatility of the shares of the US video game retailer Gamestop and other companies on the US financial market. The issue has now reached the political level in the USA.

At first, the events around Gamestop would only have dominated the headlines, but in the end the topic could get bigger, said analyst Jochen Stanzl from CMC Markets, expressing his concerns. An imbalance in hedge funds could lead to upheavals in the financial markets.

In this country, Varta and Evotec (EVOTEC SE) in particular stood out in the course of the week with strong fluctuations. After their price explosions this week, both posted high losses in the double-digit percentage range on Friday.

Daimler stood with numbers in view – and stood out positively. The automaker earned significantly more than expected thanks to a strong final quarter last year. The free cash inflow was an unbelievably positive surprise, especially in comparison with BMW, one stockbroker was euphoric. Daimler recently gained 0.6 percent among the DAX favorites.

The focus at Europe’s largest software manufacturer SAP (SAP SE) was less on the final figures, but rather on the US IPO of the market research subsidiary Qualtrics (Qualtrics International B). SAP intends to use the proceeds from this primarily to reduce debt. However, an increase in the dividend is also under discussion. The SAP stocks should benefit from Qualtrics in the medium term, said a trader. On Friday, however, SAP could not escape the weak market and lost 1.4 percent.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (Fresenius Medical Care) lost about four percent at the Dax end. The analysis house Jefferies remained skeptical in a recent study for the title of the dialysis provider. TeamViewer gained around one percent after a buy recommendation from Deutsche Bank, Sartorius (Sartorius vz) gained 2.6 percent after a series of positive analyst assessments./ajx/mis

— By Achim Jüngling, dpa-AFX —