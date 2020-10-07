FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The German stock market posted slight losses on Wednesday. After a friendly start, profits crumbled. In the early afternoon, the Dax (DAX 30) was down 0.45 percent at 12,847.53 points. The US President Donald Trump halted negotiations on another stimulus package in the United States were not the reason. Rather, stockbrokers referred to the chart technique.

The moderate ups and downs in the German leading index should continue for a while, expects chart expert Martin Utschneider from the private bank Donner & Reuschel. In the short term, there are two resistance levels at around 12,900 and 13,000 points, while the Dax is also supported at 12,800 points. Trade in this narrow range will therefore remain the order of the day for the time being, it said.

The MDAX of the 60 medium-sized stock exchanges fell in the afternoon by 0.12 percent to 27,635.92 points, and slight losses were also recently posted across Europe.

Market participants justified the serenity of investors in the face of Trump’s latest instruction not to negotiate with the Democrats on further aid measures to deal with the virus crisis until after the presidential election in November. Only a few would have expected a deal before the election, said Axi analyst Milan Cutkovic. Analyst Jeffrey Halley from broker Oanda sees Trump’s actions only as the US president’s “usual negotiating tactics”: scaring off the other side in order to achieve better terms for themselves.

Among the individual stocks on the German market, the shares of the plastics manufacturer Covestro in particular attracted interest. According to a positive analyst study by the US investment bank Goldman Sachs, they rose by 2.4 percent, making them the top value in the Dax. With a price target raised to 68 euros, analyst Georgina Iwamoto currently sees a price potential of around 50 percent and left the share on the “conviction buy list” for particularly promising shares. She expects the chemical company to benefit from rising prices, a cyclical recovery and replenishment of stocks by customers.

The shares of the reinsurers Munich Re (Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft) and Hannover Re, however, were very weak, each with a discount of around 2 percent. At the market, reference was made to the cyclone “Delta”, which hit the southeast coast of Mexico and is now raging there.

The shares of Dialog Semiconductor, which after previously published sales figures for the third quarter had jumped strongly at times, recently gained just under one percent. On Tuesday evening, the chip developer announced revenues of around 386 million US dollars, significantly more than at the beginning of August.

For the shares of SMA Solar, however, the SDAX rose by 10.3 percent. The private bank Berenberg recommends buying the solar equipment manufacturer’s share with a price target of 50 euros. Analyst Lasse Stueben praised the broad product portfolio with which SMA can benefit in all areas of the growing solar industry.

According to a positive study by Deutsche Bank, Hapag-Lloyd (Hapag-Lloyd) jumped almost 13 percent to 52.10 euros. Analyst Andy Chu whether the price target of 42 to 55 euros and his judgment of “Hold” to “Buy”. Chu expects strong third-quarter figures for the European logistics industry. Business for container shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd is likely to have gone particularly well due to the further increase in freight rates.

The euro was trading at $ 1.1766 on Wednesday afternoon. The European Central Bank set the reference rate on Tuesday at 1.1795 (Monday: 1.1768) dollars. On the bond market, the current yield rose from minus 0.53 percent on Tuesday to minus 0.52 percent. The Rex bond index (REX total price index) fell by 0.01 percent to 145.73 points. The Bund future fell 0.30 percent to 174.02 meters./ck/fba

— By Claudia Müller, dpa-AFX —