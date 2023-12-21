Dhe abrupt end to the Christmas rally on Wall Street is likely to weigh on the German stock market this Thursday. Around three quarters of an hour before the start of trading, the X-Dax signaled a loss of 0.5 percent to 16,655 points for the German leading index Dax. There were signs of a similarly high discount for the Euro Stoxx 50.

“Since Wall Street only gave way in the later hours of trading, the European stock exchanges can only react to the losses on Wall Street today,” wrote Thomas Altmann from asset manager QC Partners. Losses at the start of trading are therefore “pre-programmed”.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones had initially set another record the day before – but then the leading US index slipped into the red in late trading. Investors had previously celebrated the prospect of falling interest rates for weeks. However, very optimistic interest rate expectations have now been priced into share prices. The focus is therefore once again on economic developments, which are subject to uncertainty.

Consolidation continues

With the expected renewed losses in the DAX, consolidation is likely to continue at a high level. According to market expert Martin Utschneider from Finanzethos, investors should keep an eye on the 16,630 point mark, which has previously served as support. The previous week the stock market barometer reached a record high of 17,003 points, but since then it has run out of steam.







So far, investors can still look forward to a roughly 20 percent increase in the leading German index in the 2023 stock market year. A large part of these gains is due to the rally since the interim low in mid-October. The drivers were hopes of interest rate cuts in the coming year, which were given new impetus by the latest signals from the US Federal Reserve.

But now the high expectations of the monetary authorities are becoming an ever greater danger for the stock markets, warned capital market expert Altmann. The sharp decline in yields on the bond markets impressively demonstrated the rapid rate cuts that stock market investors expect. If the European Central Bank does not deliver, there is a significant risk of disappointment and setbacks.

Even with a view to the daily agenda, investors cannot sit back completely. In the USA, among other things, sentiment indicators and labor market data are pending.

In this country, however, the economic news situation remains calm. When it comes to companies, chip stocks like Infineon are worth a look according to the published quarterly report from the US company Micron. The manufacturer of storage elements presented solid figures and gave a strong outlook, said a stockbroker. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough for price gains for local stocks, as investors in the broader sector have recently taken profits.

A trader viewed news from Commerzbank as not a big surprise, but still slightly positive. As the institute announced the evening before, the planned new share buyback program can now start with the approval of the European Central Bank. It has a volume of 600 million euros and will be implemented at the beginning of January.







Furthermore, shares in the laboratory supplier Sartorius could possibly benefit from a recommendation from Keybanc analysts.