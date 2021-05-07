Vmany sleepless nights. These are Sevgi Karaman’s clearest memory of the first few months after she decided to become the owner of the Frankfurt speech therapy practice, where she had previously worked as a freelancer. The practice was in the red at this point, and some of the 15 employees wanted to take the opportunity to reorient themselves, to set up their own practice.

At the same time, the now 54-year-old speech therapist, who as a mother of adult children and wife could devote a life to family and leisure activities, has also learned how much energy she has and what is good for her: to take on responsibility, to be challenged to work with your team and to help those who have language difficulties. Including those for whom German is not their mother tongue and who feel so challenged by the requirement of being bilingual that the therapist can support them with her competence. Today it is clear to Karaman: “Running the practice makes me happy.” And sleepless nights? She still knows them. “But they are getting less.”