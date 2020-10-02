FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The German stock market is expected to fall on Friday. Investors worry about the news that the US President Donald Trump and infected his wife with the corona virus.

Almost an hour before the start of trading, the X-Dax (DAX 30) as an indicator for the German leading index was 12 566 points and indicated a minus of 1.3 percent for the stock market barometer. This indicates a weekly plus of around 0.8 percent for the Dax thanks to the high gains on Monday. Of the Eurozone– The leading index EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) is expected to be around 1.2 percent lower on Friday.

The effects of Trump’s illness on US politics – especially in the negotiations of the next Corona stimulus package – and on the US election campaign could be immense, noted analyst Thomas Altmann from QC Partners.

Otherwise the monthly US labor market report should be the focus on Friday afternoon. Helaba economist Ralf Umlauf believes that after the ADP report provided friendly specifications that exceeded expectations, a strong increase in jobs can be expected. “The unemployment rate should continue to fall, although we are a little more confident overall than the consensus.”

Among the individual stocks, the eyes are still on Bayer shares (Bayer), which had slumped by 13 percent the day before after a poor outlook for 2021. On Friday they fell by 0.6 percent on the Tradegate trading platform.

The leasing specialist GRENKE, which is under pressure due to allegations of balance sheet manipulation, generated slightly more new business than expected in the third quarter. “With a level of 75.4 percent in the same quarter of the previous year, the volume of new business was slightly above the level of around 70 percent last communicated by the management board,” said Grenke. On Tradegate, the shares fell 1.0 percent./edh/jha/