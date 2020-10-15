FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Rising corona infection numbers and dreary requirements from overseas stock exchanges are likely to initially weigh on the German stock market on Thursday. About three quarters of an hour before the stock market launch, the X-Dax, as an indicator for the German leading index Dax (DAX 30), signaled a discount of 0.71 percent to 12,936 points. The EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) is expected to be similarly weakened.

After a weaker second half of September, the Dax had picked up again since the beginning of October and jumped the hurdle of 13,000 points. But in view of the rampant pandemic, the German benchmark index recently ran out of breath. At the trading centers in Asia, prices also fell on Thursday, just as the indices in the USA had closed weaker the previous day.

For Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported more than 6,600 new infections with the corona virus within one day. Although the Dax has recently shown itself to be surprisingly robust, according to the market, some observers are now expecting increasing selling pressure on the stock exchanges: “Now at the latest, the first investors should get cold feet. In view of the uncertain situation, the first profit-taking should not come as a surprise “fears market expert Timo Emden.

Another negative factor currently remains the political rigidity in the USA: There the negotiations between Republicans and Democrats about another economic stimulus program to cushion the Corona crisis are still at a dead end. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin believes it will be difficult to reach an agreement before the presidential election on November 3rd. In addition, there is still uncertainty about the EU’s future relationship with Great Britain.

While the economic agenda is mainly dominated by data from the USA, investors on the corporate side still have to digest a few quarterly reports from the previous day before quarterly data from the HOCHTIEF construction group follow during the course of the trading day.

Meanwhile, the wholesaler Metro with its declining sales figures for the past financial year is in view. However, the group was able to achieve the upper end of its own targets on a like-for-like basis. This Thursday, the well-founded statement of the Metro management board on the takeover offer from billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, which he had already rejected, is expected.

Drägerwerk shares were clearly up in the pre-trading session. The Lübeck-based medical and safety technology group (Drägerwerk) continues to benefit from the high demand for its products in connection with the corona pandemic and reported a sharp increase in sales and earnings for the past quarter.

Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) and the truck (Volkswagen (VW) vz) and bus subsidiary TRATON could also be worth a look. Traton is putting pressure on the planned takeover of the US truck manufacturer Navistar and has now set a deadline of this Friday. Traton has made it clear that they do not want the takeover at any price, said a dealer. / Tav / mis