FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – At the end of what had been a hesitant week on the stock market for German stocks, investors decided to take profits after all. Stock exchange traders spoke on Friday of a consolidation after the strong start to the year, which was also reflected on the leading exchange in New York. It was said that after the record rally of the Dax up to over 14,100 points, investors shied away from new risks due to the ongoing corona pandemic and the discussion about tightening restrictions in the near future.

The Dax (DAX 30) only fell below support at 13,800 points in the afternoon after the US start and then quickly lost more than 100 points. It only stabilized below the mark of 13,700 points. In the end, the leading index fell by 1.44 percent to 13,787.73 points. On a weekly basis, this broke him a minus of 1.9 percent.

While the Dax’s record was a week ago, the MDAX had set a higher record the day before. The downward wave in the index of the medium-sized German value was even larger, with a discount of 1.70 percent to 31,035.92 points./tih/he