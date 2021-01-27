FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The strong price fluctuations on the German stock market continued towards the middle of the week. After significant losses at the start of the week and strong gains on Tuesday, the Dax (DAX 30) plummeted noticeably on Wednesday. In the afternoon, the German benchmark index even fell briefly below the 13,500 point mark. Ultimately, he lost 1.81 percent to 13,620.46 points. The MDAX of medium-sized stock market stocks fell by 0.70 percent to 31,341.52 points.

“For the moment the air is out of the German stock index. 13,800 points are lost as support and this time it looks as if the bargain hunters couldn’t or don’t want to take hold of the discounted level as courageously as in the past,” commented analyst Jochen Stanzl from CMC Markets.

In addition, investors had held back in the evening before the interest rate decision of the US Federal Reserve and the quarterly figures of the US stock market heavyweights Apple, Facebook and Tesla, it said from the trade./edh/he