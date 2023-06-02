Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Photo provided by the Danish Defense Command shows the Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm. © -/Danish Defense Command/dpa

Investigators have searched an apartment in Frankfurt (Oder), the resident is apparently a former partner of one of the possible assassins on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Frankfurt (Oder) – There is movement in the investigations into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines: In May there was a search in Brandenburg. In Frankfurt (Oder), the apartment of a person who was not a suspect was searched on May 25, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe said on Friday. The authority did not provide any further information. previously had NDR, WDR and Southgerman newspaper reported about it. According to her research, the person is said to be the former partner of a possible assassin.

At the end of September 2022, a total of four leaks in the two pipelines were discovered after explosions near the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. On October 10, the Federal Public Prosecutor in Germany initiated preliminary proceedings against unknown persons. It is about the suspicion of intentionally causing an explosive explosion and anti-constitutional sabotage.

Attacks on Nord Stream pipelines: Raid in Frankfurt (Oder)

According to previous media research, several tracks are said to lead in the direction of Ukraine. It is about suspected letterbox companies and a person with possible connections to the Ukrainian military. Neither the federal prosecutor’s office nor the federal government had commented on the reports.

If the trail actually leads to Ukraine or even to political leaders, that could put Germany in a difficult position. Because then the federal government would have to ask itself to what extent it intends to continue providing financial and military support to Ukraine if the country destroys infrastructure connected to Germany. Ukraine has vehemently denied involvement in the past, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described such considerations as “ridiculous”.

Video: New clues about the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines

Recently there was also speculation as to whether a partisan group was responsible for the attacks on the pipelines. Such groups had recently carried out several attacks on Russian soil, including in the Russian border town of Belgorod. Ukraine also denies involvement here. (fmü/dpa)