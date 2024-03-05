Olaf König knows that a defendant is not a defendant and that it works like a habeas corpus – in contrast to most screenwriters. That's why ZDF and ARD hire the Frankfurt native for crime scenes and series like “The Public Prosecutor”.

DReality is often crazier than human imagination, says Olaf König. A few years ago, the Frankfurt public prosecutor ordered the exhumation of a body in a cemetery in the middle of the night. The authorities accidentally cleared the body for burial even though the man was still scheduled for an autopsy. A short time later, police officers stood at gunpoint in front of the excavator driver, cemetery employees and the public prosecutor. It turns out later that she had forgotten to inform the police station.

Olaf König has experienced stories like this in abundance over the past 30 years in the judiciary. Fraud, robbery, hostage-taking, manslaughter, murder – all of this is handled by the department for general criminal matters, which is headed by the Frankfurt public prosecutor. Some cases, such as the exhumation gone wrong, have also provided material for crime series on television for several years. In addition to his main job, the sixty-year-old advises television productions on legal issues to ensure greater authenticity.