EA 38-year-old man was killed by several shots on Monday evening on Heerstrasse in Frankfurt-Praunheim. According to police, the call came in around 6:40 p.m. Passers-by are said to have tried to revive the injured person. But any help came too late for him. The crime scene on the busy Heerstraße was cordoned off over a large area.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested, according to police. The police could not provide any further information about the background to the crime. The investigation is ongoing.