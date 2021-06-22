ofMichelle Brey shut down

There is a large police operation in Frankfurt on Tuesday. The police announced via Twitter that they had found a body.

Update from June 22nd, 6:13 p.m.: According to the police, the man who died in the course of a police operation in Frankfurt is a 41-year-old. Regarding the cause of death, a police spokeswoman said: “We assume that the fatal shot was taken by the police.” The exact circumstances have yet to be clarified. That the man had previously attacked the officers with a knife and a gun (see previous update), pressed the speaker.

Thereupon it came to the “use of firearms by the police”. At first it was unclear who shot and how often – including where exactly the shots took place. A police officer was injured in the course of the operation.

When police officers from a special task force (SEK) searched the apartment, the attacker was found lifeless there. Another danger to the population can be ruled out. It is not yet known whether a dispute escalated in the apartment or what the background to the emergency call was. The specific dangerous situation also has to be clarified. It is also about whether the 41-year-old had a sharp weapon with him or a blank gun or a dummy.

As always, if someone dies in a police operation involving the use of firearms, a higher authority now determines, in this case the Hessian State Criminal Police Office (LKA).

Shots in Frankfurt: did the victim attack the officers with a knife and weapon?

Update from June 22nd, 4:20 p.m .: Several shots were fired on Tuesday in the Frankfurt district of Griesheim. According to the police on Twitter, a lifeless person was found in an apartment. Further information was initially a long time coming (see first report).

Now more details have become known. How fr.de reports the police were alerted by a witness. On the spot, a man attacked the officers with a knife and a gun. The police confirmed this in an official statement on Tuesday afternoon. "In the further course, the police used firearms. Subsequently, the attacker was found lifeless in the apartment building as part of a search by the special task force in Kassel, "said the incident.

Several shots in Frankfurt – police find “lifeless person”

Our first report from June 22nd, 3:10 p.m .: Frankfurt am Main – In the west of Frankfurt, there is a major police operation in the Griesheim district. According to the police, several shots had been fired in Erzbergerstrasse. Initially, only one shot was reported. The police arrived on Tuesday with a large contingent, including evidence preservation and arrest units (BFE), and a negotiating group was also on site.

Large-scale operation in Frankfurt: Several shots – police warn

The police warned via Twitter and the warning app Katwarn not to enter the area. “Leave the street and go into buildings if possible,” it said. There were temporary closures on the streets and in local public transport. The Federal Police in Koblenz announced: “With immediate effect, the Griesheim train station is completely closed. Please avoid the area “. The blockage was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

Shots in Frankfurt – police find lifeless person

The Frankfurt police finally found a lifeless person on Erzbergerstrasse. "Emergency forces have found a lifeless person in an apartment," it said on the Twitter platform. The background initially remained unclear. The Hessian State Criminal Police Office took over the further investigations. As the FAZ reported, the forensic investigation is in action with numerous officers. It should be determined not only inside the house, but also in the backyard. According to the report, there is a black Mercedes and a stroller.