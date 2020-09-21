UAnd again, the popular Monday question arises: Is it the typical dent due to delayed reporting on the weekend like in the past few weeks? Or do the only 51 new Covid 19 cases that the Hessian health authorities reported to the Robert Koch Institute overnight give cause for hope that the infection rate will flatten out? Especially since double-digit confirmed new infections were also recorded on Sunday, an exception in a series of three-digit case numbers. 51 new infections mean the second lowest value for this state in the current month.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is responsible for disease control, reports on its website, 15,900 infections are now considered to be over. That is a good 100 more than the day before. The institute has registered 17,637 infections since March. There are 544 corona victims to complain about, that is as many as on Sunday. In this respect, almost 1200 infected people are not yet cured.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Hessian clinics have recently treated 251 Covid 19 patients. 29 of them were treated in intensive care, i.e. ventilated. In other words: a fifth of those currently infected are in a hospital.





In Hesse, 13 schools have been closed for days due to corona infections since the start of the school year. There are a total of 1795 schools in the country, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Culture in Wiesbaden on Monday. The new school year started in mid-August. The ministry did not provide any information on the number of confirmed corona cases in schools. Furthermore, whether and how long a school should be closed is not the responsibility of the state school authorities, but rather the local health authorities. According to the ministry, 4,718 of the 760,000 students were last unable to attend classes in schools due to corona measures. The causes were school closings or quarantine. For teachers, 483 out of 62,500 are affected.

Frankfurt reported 23 of the 51 new cases. The Main metropolis has so far recorded 3142 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March. According to the RKI, the seven-day incidence is currently 20.3, i.e. above the second warning threshold according to the country’s escalation concept (see grafic). The same applies to the district of Groß-Gerau with 20.8. In both cases, increased attention is required. The Werra-Meißner district (2) has the lowest incidence.

With the seven-day incidence, i.e. the new cases below 100,000 inhabitants within a week, the RKI shows an unsuspicious 11.7 for Hesse. Berlin is at the top of the table with 21.4 ahead of Bavaria. For municipalities, the critical value is 50.

Meanwhile, researchers from the University of Marburg and colleagues in Hamburg are still waiting for permission from the Paul Ehrlich Institute to test their corona vaccine candidate on people. A spokeswoman for the University of Marburg said this to the FAZ this Thursday

From a Frankfurt point of view, the following is fundamentally important: the positive tests taken at the airport are not assigned to the city. Rather, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs, they are reflected in the statistics of the health department, which is responsible for the respective returnee. This can also be the Frankfurt office or another in Hesse, but also an authority in another federal state.

As the RKI further informed the FAZ, it does not officially collect data on the number of people who have recovered. The survey is also not provided for by law. “However, at least in the cases in which most of the information was determined, which had no severe symptoms and which were not admitted to a hospital, it can be assumed that they will have recovered after 14 days at the latest,” says Berlin. The RKI estimates the number of those who have recovered.

The Ministry of Social Affairs publishes an overview of the Corona development every day, broken down into districts and urban districts. It refers to figures from the RKI. Until a few days ago, it also took into account data from the Hessian state examination and investigation office in the health sector at the Gießen regional council, to which the health authorities must report the new cases. In order to establish consistency, the ministry now only uses the RKI information.