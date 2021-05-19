In the north end of Frankfurt, 25,000 people have to leave their homes in the shortest possible time, the Bürgerhospital is evacuated. The reason for this is a dud from the Second World War. It cannot be defused, it must be blown up.

W.As a result of the controlled detonation of a World War II bomb, a densely built-up residential area in the north end of Frankfurt has to be evacuated on Wednesday. According to the fire brigade, the evacuation is “necessary as soon as possible”, the Radius is about 700 meters and extends from the main cemetery to the plant ring. Around 25,000 residents are thus affected. The citizens’ hospital, whose evacuation has started, the national library, several schools and the technical college are all within this radius. The Frankfurt transport company has interrupted bus and train connections in the central north end, including the U5 line. A care center has been set up in the ice rink on Ratsweg.

It is a 500-kilogram bomb that cannot be defused, but has to be blown up at the site. It was discovered early Wednesday afternoon during exploratory drilling in the area of ​​the Glauburg bunker near the Schwarzburg School. According to the responsible housing company Delom, a foundation for a crane was to be created.





The explosive device was found at a depth of around two meters, right next to the playground on Glauburgplatz. During the afternoon, more than 40 dump trucks brought sand to cover the bomb before it was detonated, thereby reducing the force of the detonation.