Dhe Frankfurt Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) has confirmed that he will only attend public appointments “with a sense of proportion”, but at the same time emphasized that he was not guilty of anything. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor, who returned from a business trip in Singapore that morning, said, “I’m not guilty and I’m not corrupt.” He trusts in the independence and fairness of the courts.

The public prosecutor has brought charges against Feldmann for taking advantage. The mayor said, “Even if I have nothing to blame myself for, I understand that I cannot hand over to the agenda.” Unlike two years ago, he reacted immediately this time, not just days after the allegations became known. If he withdrew completely from the public eye, that is, if he no longer kept appointments at all, the next accusation would be raised that he was the most expensive walker in town. After Easter, he will seek talks with the representatives of the parties in the magistrate about the specific perception of appointments.

The mayor said the allegations against him are serious and that city officials have a right to know how he is dealing with them. “I don’t hide behind legal formulations.”

Manfred Koehler Head of department of the Rhein-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

CDU faction leader Nils Kößler had previously asked the mayor to finally draw conclusions from the allegations of corruption against him. Because the truth is, according to the CDU politician, that “many people in Frankfurt would breathe a sigh of relief if the mayor resigned.” Other politicians would have reacted more quickly. Kößler referred to the then Federal President Christian Wulff (CDU) and the former Mayor of Hanover, Stefan Schostock (SPD). After all, after the indictment by the public prosecutor’s office, there was no doubt, at least for the CDU, that a court would deal with the AWO scandal. However, Kößler accused the coalition of Greens, SPD, FDP and Volt of having “no common ground” on how to deal with the allegations against Feldmann. The alliance did not react to the request for deselection brought into play by the CDU immediately after the indictment became known.