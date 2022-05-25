DThe mayor of Frankfurt, Peter Feldmann (SPD), who is under great pressure because of an indictment by the public prosecutor’s office and allegations of sexism, does not want to resign from his office. He made mistakes and is rightly criticized, said Feldmann, who read a statement in front of his office. But he wants to continue to devote himself to the “big social issues” that are close to his heart. However, he will refrain from representative appointments until the end of the summer break. “I will not work less, but differently.”

The mayor’s decision to remain in office has been met with widespread criticism. The Greens are “very irritated”. The FDP considers a resignation to be mandatory. His own party had previously asked him to resign. The Working Group of Social Democratic Women withdrew its support. The SPD forms a coalition with the Greens, FDP and Volt in the Römer town hall.

“I really wanted to touch the trophy”

Feldmann has been criticized for his involvement in the workers’ welfare affair, but also for a series of public missteps. The public prosecutor’s office has filed charges against the mayor on suspicion of taking advantage. She accuses him of having used his position to get his partner at the time and later wife a job as a day-care center manager for the Arbeiterwohlfahrt, including a company car, which is paid above the standard wage rate. In addition, the Arbeiterwohlfahrt is said to have supported him in the election campaign by raising donations. This local political affair has also gained nationwide relevance in recent weeks through questionable public appearances.









Feldmann, who actually wanted to hold back from public appearances because of the indictment, pushed himself to the fore and behaved awkwardly at the reception of the European Cup winner Eintracht Frankfurt on the Römerberg. In the past few days, demands for the resignation of the Frankfurt mayor had increased.







The current trigger was a lewd speech to Eintracht fans on the flight to the European Cup final in Seville, which had brought Feldmann the accusation of sexism. He had said the flight attendants put him “hormonally incapacitated”. Despite an apology, the outrage did not abate. Not only did the opposition and coalition partners demand his immediate resignation, his own party did as well.

Feldmann said that he was shocked when he saw the video from the plane. Even as the father of two wonderful children, he could only apologize from the bottom of his heart. At the Eintracht reception, “the horses went through him”. “I really wanted to touch the trophy,” he said. That doesn’t change his respect for unity.







Feldmann said of his role in the Awo affair that he was firmly convinced of his innocence and would prove it. When asked about the SPD’s resignation, Feldmann said he wanted to find a new relationship with his party and cited Tübingen Mayor Boris Palmer as a role model. After various controversies, Palmer wants to let his membership in the Greens rest.