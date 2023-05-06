TDespite the tailwind from the DFB Cup, Eintracht Frankfurt’s dry spell in the Bundesliga continues. Three days after reaching the final, the Europa League winner lost 3-1 (0-3) at TSG Hoffenheim on the fourth-to-last matchday in a thrilling game with numerous excitement and has been waiting for a win for ten league games.

Christoph Baumgartner (8th), Andrej Kramaric from the penalty spot (41st) and Ihlas Bebou (45th + 3) scored for Hoffenheim, who had been outnumbered for a long time and scored important points in the fight against relegation after two bankruptcies in a row. The dismissal of Stanley Nsoki because of gross foul play (48th) was not decisive.

Frankfurt misses the start

Eintracht’s chances of qualifying for the European Cup via the league are getting worse and worse. Mario Götze’s goal (54th) didn’t change that. To make matters worse for Frankfurt, coach Oliver Glasner saw the red card (45 + 1). The coach is thus blocked for the upcoming neighborhood duel with FSV Mainz 05.

In front of 30,150 spectators in the sold-out Sinsheim Arena, including around 10,000 Eintracht fans and national coach Hansi Flick, the hosts dominated the initial phase. The rapid lead through Baumgartner’s header was the deserved reward.

The Frankfurters only woke up after the deficit. After a quarter of an hour, the offensive around Götze and Randal Kolo Muani came into play better.

The Hessians waited in vain for chances after half an hour. Hoffenheim convinced on the defensive with strong duel behavior.

Hectic Minutes

In the 35th minute, Kramaric should have extended the lead in his 250th competitive game for TSG. Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp deflected the Croatian’s shot from close range to the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Götze posed a threat on the other side for the first time. Shortly thereafter, Kramaric increased from the penalty spot. The Japanese Daichi Kamada had fouled Baumgartner – that’s how referee Harm Osmers and video referee Guido Winkmann saw it.







After that, in the hectic minutes leading up to the break, events came to a head. First, Osmers collided with Eintracht professional Djibril Sow so violently that he had to interrupt the game briefly. Then Glasner saw red for intentionally kicking a second ball onto the pitch. Bebou used the Frankfurt disorder to score the third goal.

At the beginning of the second round things got hectic. The dismissal of Nsoki, who hit substitute Paxten Aaronson in the head, was correct. With a majority, Eintracht narrowed Hoffenheim in defense and Götze scored quickly.

Things continued to get hot after that, TSG coach Pellegrino Matarazzo saw a yellow card for complaining (66′). Frankfurt struggled, but only gained a few promising opportunities.