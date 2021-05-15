D.hat will be an interesting 90 minutes in Gelsenkirchen. The Bundesliga game between Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt this Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) no longer has the greatest sporting importance – the Royal Blues have already been relegated, the eagle-bearers would only win the Champions League help if the Dortmund or Wolfsburg failed again. But this argument is very valuable as a test of character. How much can the Schalke motivate each other, how liberating does the fact that they have nothing more to lose affect the Frankfurters? Or do you let yourself go because the Europa League is already safe?

Eintracht trainer Adi Hütter will be fully motivated to do his job, that’s for sure. Firstly, he is driven by great ambition in his own interests, and secondly, he is no longer allowed to show the slightest nakedness – football Frankfurt is bad to talk about anyway. So bad that many fans, even some media, demanded his expulsion after the 1-1 draw against FSV Mainz 05, which can only be explained emotionally, but not rationally. Because which quick solution increases the likelihood that the team will still get the six points to be earned?

Points that will hardly be enough anyway and are also within the realm of the possible with Hütter. Even if the team had broken away from their outgoing coach internally – refusing to work would do more harm to themselves than to the coach. The opponent is as if painted for unity. If she doesn’t beat Schalke, it’s not because of the coach, but because of the professionals. Of course, the royal blues have a certain quality that could be dangerous for the Frankfurters. But the series of failures hit the team of coach Grammozis so psychologically that they could not even use a 2-0 lead in Hoffenheim to win. And even a numerical majority did not save them from losing to Hertha.

Tristesse with Eintracht loans

The tristesse has also seized the Eintracht loans. Striker Goncalo Paciencia and goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow were unable to stop the decline of Royal Blue or advertise a further sporting future in Frankfurt. Both will introduce themselves to the new coach in the summer, but the competition has grown with new signings and they are considerably younger.

The first result of the character test will be evident before the kick-off: It would be a great sign of courage if Hütter would again do without Amin Younes in the starting line-up, for which he was sharply criticized after the encounter with Mainz. Or would it be a sign of stubbornness?

Schalke is in a state of being in which it shouldn’t be decisive whether Frankfurt goes on the hunt for goals with the Kamada – Silva – Jovic offensive or the Kamada – Younes – Silva offensive. It should be noted that the Serbian striker Luka Jovic failed to prove that he was a striker worthy of a club like Real Madrid in the last months of the practical test. The 23-year-old improved with increasing match practice, sometimes hinting at special skills. But in an environment in which he feels comfortable and with a trainer who trusts him, he lacked the assertiveness and sometimes the will to really show off.

Evan Ndicka will be back at Schalke after his yellow card suspension. The 21-year-old Frenchman takes over his traditional post as a left-back, Hinteregger moves back into the middle of the defensive chain and Hasebe into defensive midfield, where he takes on the ailing Rode. Ndicka’s presence can only be taken as a good omen. If the French played, Eintrtacht got an average of 2.0 points per game. Without him only 1.4.