WNeither win, but a point each for troubled football souls: Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt averted the complete false start in the Bundesliga with a 1:1 (1:0). But there is a hint of disappointment on both sides about a missed threesome. Suat Serdar gave the Berliners the lead in the third minute on Saturday in front of 44,694 spectators in the Olympic Stadium. Daichi Kamada (48th) saved the Europa League winner from another setback after the 6-1 win against FC Bayern and the 2-0 loss against Real Madrid three days ago in the UEFA Supercup.

The emotional highlight was a tricky penalty decision. Referee Frank Willenborg gave Frankfurt a penalty two minutes before the end because Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen allegedly fouled Eintracht striker Rafael Borré – but after studying the video, he revised his verdict.

The trainers Sandro Schwarz at his home premiere and Oliver Glasner both relied on new offensive forces. Chidera Ejuke and the massive Wilfried Kanga made their starting eleven debuts for the Berliners. Eintracht tried after the departure of Filip Kostic with a nine-man double lead, formed by Randal Kolo Muani and Lucas Alario. Mario Götze returned to the starting line-up after losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Supercup.

The Hertha concept worked better at first. A chain of mistakes from Kamada to Ansgar Knauff used Serdar’s header for an early lead. After the recent disappointments caused by the cup defeat in Braunschweig (5: 6 UE) and the derby defeat against Union Berlin (1: 3), the surprisingly good atmosphere in the east curve, in which the Berlin fans celebrated 130 years of Hertha with a mega choreography celebrating history continued to rise.







There could soon have been reason to celebrate again. Evan Ndicka (15th) cleared after a cross from Maximilian Mittelstädt in dire need. Kanga (23rd) got a free shot after a quick attack and should have increased.

Eintracht had little to offer and did not appear harmonious in the 3-3-2-2 system. Alario (7th) had a quick chance to equalize, but missed quite sloppily. The offside flagged by the assistant would not have stood up to a video review. Kamada’s shot (41st) after a deflected cross from the largely ineffective Götze went over the goal.

Eintracht found their way back into the game with help from Berlin. A blatant mistake by Filip Uremovic led to a counterattack via Kolo Muani and the ready Kamada. Now the Hessians played more directly. Kolo Muani (55th) shot just wide. However, Hertha did not collapse in the end, as was the case with similar games. Both teams believed in their chances of winning and had many chances. Dodi Lukebakio (59th/61st), Stevan Jovetic (72nd) and Suat Serdar (83rd) as well as Kamada (63rd) and Kolo Muani (64th) awarded. The referee no longer gave the guests the chance to take a penalty.