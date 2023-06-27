BBefore things will hopefully get better, things have gotten much worse: there are currently 20,000 unanswered emails in the mailboxes of the overburdened Immigration Office in Frankfurt. Six months ago it was 15,000. The enormous number, presented with a certain fatalism by the responsible regulatory officer Annette Rinn (FDP) at a press conference on Tuesday, is due to developments over which the city has no influence: “The situation is the same in many immigration authorities in Germany.”

The head of the immigration office, Norbert Euler, cited as examples the new right of residence for long-term tolerated refugees, the admission of Turks who were affected by the earthquake in their homeland, and easier conditions for Afghan and Eritrean nationals to obtain a travel document for foreigners – from which more than ten thousand live in Frankfurt alone. In addition, there are numerous first-year students from abroad due to seasonal factors. They all have applications or questions about the respective procedures: “The need for information is high.”

Reinforcement for the authority

Euler emphasized several times that it was not about 20,000 people who were worried about their residence permit in Germany, but that there were many repeated questions due to the long waiting times. About a quarter of the inquiries concerned stays for humanitarian reasons, another quarter each for employees and academics.

Karin Müller, the head of the regulatory office, to which the foreigners authority reports, announced that eleven new employees will strengthen the authority’s team this year. This is an urgently needed increase of the previous 159 positions. In the past few months, junior staff and trainees in particular had closed the ranks as best they could.







Homepage only available in German

The much-criticized foreigners authority is optimistic that the situation will improve from now on: with more staff and, above all, with new software that is supposed to set standards. Project manager Bouchra Vonhausen considers it groundbreaking in Germany to meet the requirements of a large city authority. There is nothing comparable yet. When asked, Rinn added: “We would also resell the program.” It was created according to the specifications of the experts by the service provider Paperless on behalf of the city of Frankfurt.

The online application process is prepared for a total of 110 different purposes of stay that newcomers from other countries ask about. You will be guided through a multi-level menu which, depending on the procedure, gives you a list of documents that the applicant must have ready. A scan with a mobile phone is then sufficient. An application can only be made to the authority if all the required documents and information are available. Nothing should be accepted incomplete. This is to avoid email ping-pong. Those third-country nationals who can apply for many things in Germany without a visa are also forwarded directly to online appointments. This offer should also be available to students by the end of the year.

The actual application form can now be translated into ten languages. However, the home page of the immigration authorities is only available in German. Since this is a subpage of the city administration website frankfurt.de act, others would have to decide, said Annette Rinn. She wrote to Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) and asked for quick help.







training in the communities

Euler also recommends that those applicants, some of whom have been waiting months for an answer from Rebstöcker Straße, use the new procedure to reach their goal more quickly. The dismantling of the pent-up e-mail mountain will probably last for months.

The new registration procedure is to be activated on Wednesday, which can then also be used from mobile phones. Questions can be directed to the authority’s hotline, and in the near future there will also be a personal contact point for those seeking advice in the Office for Multicultural Affairs. Rinn said she was in discussion with Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg (The Greens). In addition, multipliers in the various foreign communities are to be trained so that they can also help, and the municipal representation for foreigners has also offered its support.