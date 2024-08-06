Frankfurt: How naturalizations overwhelm authorities

Anyone who wants to become a German citizen needs patience above all else. Even if all the requirements are met, it can take years for an application for naturalization to be approved. And the waiting time will probably get longer. The reason for this is the new citizenship law that came into force at the end of June and was supposed to make naturalization easier and therefore faster. The opposite seems to be the case, as the example from Frankfurt shows.
#Frankfurt #naturalizations #overwhelm #authorities