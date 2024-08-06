Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Frankfurt: How naturalizations overwhelm authorities

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2024
in World Europe
Frankfurt: How naturalizations overwhelm authorities
Anyone who wants to become a German citizen needs patience above all else. Even if all the requirements are met, it can take years for an application for naturalization to be approved. And the waiting time will probably get longer. The reason for this is the new citizenship law that came into force at the end of June and was supposed to make naturalization easier and therefore faster. The opposite seems to be the case, as the example from Frankfurt shows.

