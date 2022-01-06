Trude Simonsohn died on January 6th, as reported by the Frankfurt Jewish Community. The Holocaust survivor was the city’s first honorary citizen and was 100 years old. Most recently she lived in a nursing home in the east of Frankfurt.

The community chairman, Salomon Korn, praised Simonsohn’s commitment. “As a Shoah survivor, she campaigned for reconciliation and respectful coexistence in our country. Through her tireless commitment, especially to tell young people in schools about their experiences, she worked for a more peaceful society. “

Trude Simonsohn has shaped her life full of hope and courage and believed in a better world that has learned from her past, says Korn. With her work, she also had a strong impact on the Jewish community in Frankfurt, including as chairwoman of the community council.

Simonsohn grew up in what was then Czechoslovakia. After the annexation as the Protectorate of Bohemia-Moravia, she was imprisoned there in June 1942 for alleged high treason and illegal communist activity. She had done Zionist youth work and prepared Jewish youth for emigration to Palestine. After several months of solitary confinement, she was taken to the Theresienstadt ghetto, where she met her husband, whom she ritually married shortly before the imminent deportation to Auschwitz. On May 9, 1945 she was liberated by the Red Army. After the war, the couple first worked in Switzerland, in the 1950s they moved to Frankfurt, where Simonsohn began to do remembrance work and became very involved in the community.