Das hat Junghans in den vergangenen Jahren immer wieder gesagt. Nur weil die Stadt ihren Zuschuss deutlich erhöht hat, ist der Betrieb überhaupt noch finanzierbar. Jährlich zahlt die Kommune nun 50.000 statt 25.000 Euro, zudem werden Kosten für den Dieseltreibstoff von 25.000 statt zuvor 15.000 Euro erstattet. Reparaturkosten für die von der Stadt an Junghans verpachtete Fähre wurden übernommen, und der nahe dem Anleger ansässige Energieversorger Süwag konnte dazu bewogen werden, sein Sponsoring zu vervierfachen.

Schlechter Sommer sorgt für schlechte Passagierzahlen

Fragt sich, wie sinnvoll all diese Bemühungen sind. Die Überfahrt mit der Fähre ist ein kleines Abenteuer während einer Radtour. Aber keine fünf Minuten Fußweg entfernt gibt es seit einem Vierteljahrhundert die Leunabrücke, was schon das Ende der Höchster Autofähre zur Folge hatte. Die Fähre für Radfahrer und Fußgänger wurde als Ersatz eingeführt.

From the perspective of those who have appreciated Frankfurt’s green belt with its cycle path that runs around the city for more than 30 years, the ferry is a valuable connection. This is the only way cyclists coming from the Nidda cycle path can get to Frankfurt’s largest nature reserve, the Schwanheimer Dune, via the historic Höchster Schlossplatz and the Main. Taking the route over the Leuna Bridge and cycling along the Höchst Industrial Park cannot replace this route.

In a bad summer like last year, the ferry only carries 30,000 passengers instead of the 60,000 it carries in peak years. This year, Junghans has only counted barely more than 15,000 passengers. This is also because he has to maintain the operation alone.

So far this year, barely more than 15,000 passengers have used the Höchster ferry. In peak years, the number was 60,000. Nerea Lakuntza

His predecessor as ferryman, Rudolf Kollath, who always helped him out, died after a long illness; a successor is difficult to find. For two days, Monday and Wednesday, the ship is therefore moored on the bank. “I’ll just keep doing it because my heart is in the ferry,” says Junghans, who has been sailing on the Main for a good ten years. “It wouldn’t be difficult to get an easier job.”

The ferryman compares his ship with the Main ferries in Lower Franconia, which, thanks to Bavaria’s efforts, have been awarded the status of intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. The reason given was that the ferrymen pass on extensive knowledge about currents, wind and suction, high and low water, shipping and leisure activities on the respective section of the Main from generation to generation. As direct connections, the Main ferries support “the social bond between the inhabitants of the towns near the river”.

The cultural heritage status does not guarantee protection of the existing structure, but it does serve as an argument in the fight for its preservation. It is questionable whether this could also apply to the Höchster ferry, which, unlike the ferries in Lower Franconia, does not transport cars. When asked, the mobility department did not want to comment specifically, but pointed out that an offer only makes sense if there is corresponding demand.

The Höchster ferryman Sven Junghans on his Main ferry “Walter Kolb” in May 2022. Frank Roeth

According to Duden, a cultural asset is something that endures and is preserved as a cultural value, the department says. The ferry connection in Höchst – not the current ferry – has been in existence for 400 years. “We do not want to judge whether it can be described as a cultural asset. However, for the citizens of Höchst it has a high emotional significance,” the department says. In the city parliament, mobility officer Wolfgang Siefert (The Greens) added that the city government is working on a sustainable solution for the ferry service. However, this is not yet available.

Mayor Susanne Serke also points out the centuries-old tradition, which is now at risk, and the emotional significance of the ferry. “The ferry is an important connection, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. It is part of the green belt and is part of the panorama of Höchst. It should therefore remain,” says the CDU politician, who also advocates for the concerns of Höchst and the surrounding western towns in the city council.

With the kind support of the city and Süwag: Without subsidies, the operation of the Höchster ferry cannot be financed. Rosa Burczyk

In the recent past, the local council has generally approved applications for the ferry unanimously. Serke speaks of missed opportunities to give the ferry more attention and thus keep it alive in Frankfurt’s consciousness. “Many people on the other side of Frankfurt don’t even know that the ferry exists.”

Last year, for example, Serke had campaigned to raise awareness with events to mark the anniversary of the ferry, which was first mentioned in documents in 1623. “In the end, there were three anniversary trips and a flag was raised. We as the local council found that a bit poor.”

Ferryman Junghans had also hoped for more; he expects the city to promote the ferry more. He has also been annoyed for years that the renovation of the listed ferryman’s house, which was actually approved, has not progressed. Junghans would like to open a café there, complemented by a photo exhibition about the ferry. In his opinion, this could entice more Frankfurt residents to take the ferry.

He could use the proceeds to improve his financial situation. Junghans can also imagine making his ferry available for weddings. And he hopes that the ferry itself will be incorporated into the city’s public transport system like a bus line. “As far as I know, there are lines where private operators are subsidized much more than my ferry.”