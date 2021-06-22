D.he house is at the end of Erzbergerstrasse. It would be an inconspicuous building if it weren’t for the fact that the paint was crumbling from the facade and one or the other roller shutter was a bit holey. Several young men are standing in front of the apartment building. You live there. The police have set up the tape, nobody is allowed through. Not even the residents. Forensic agents are meanwhile going in and out. They inspect the backyard where a black Mercedes is parked and a covered stroller is parked.

At first, nobody knows exactly what happened in the house around noon. The only thing the police confirmed from the start was that several shots had been fired. Then the word got around: A man is lying in the house, he’s dead. He was found in his apartment.

Long unsafe situation

The chronology of the events is far from clear, even to the police, because there is too much information circulating that has to be brought together first. Finally the following picture emerges: At 11.15 a.m. the police received an emergency call, it was said that shots had been fired. The police then assess the situation as a “dangerous situation”. Special forces are sent to Griesheim. Minutes later they are there.

However, what apparently nobody knows at this point is that the shots were fired by a police officer himself, from a service weapon. He and a colleague had already been to the house before and met the 41-year-old man in front of his apartment door.

Initial findings indicate that he was armed with a firearm and a knife and is said to have pushed an officer down the stairs. His colleague then fired shots. The attacker withdrew to his apartment, seriously injured. There, officers of the SEK later find him dead. It must now be clarified whether he died as a result of the gunshots from the service weapon or otherwise.

In many ways the case is not easy for the Frankfurt police. The excitement that SEK officials are said to have participated in right-wing extremist chats has only just subsided. Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) announced on Tuesday that the realignment of the special forces had begun.

Also SEK officials on duty

With the dissolution of the Frankfurt unit, the question arose whether the special forces in Frankfurt were still sufficient for large locations despite the restructuring. The case in Griesheim showed that Frankfurt is still well covered. Officials from the SEK were also on duty, as were the raid squad and forces from the so-called evidence and arrest unit.

The fact that the special forces were even called shows how unsafe the situation was temporarily. The police did not provide any information for hours – not even when it was already clear that the shots had been fired from a police weapon. The police did not provide any further information about the man himself.

It is unclear whether he had a criminal record or was otherwise known to the police, whether he legally owned the firearm and whether, as a roommate says, he has ever “been mentally suspicious”. The Hessian State Criminal Police Office has now taken over the investigation, as is customary in such cases.