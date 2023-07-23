In an interview, coach Thomas Kösling talks about the first half of the season with Frankfurt Galaxy in the European League of Football, the upcoming character test and the future role of his team.

Mr. Kösling, on Saturday you and your team are going to Paris, the city of love. Will your wife be traveling with you and will you spend some time there together?

City of Love, yes yes (laughs), but that’s not possible. Not during the season. My wife comes to a lot of games, she’s also been to away games abroad, but with my family. That is strictly separated. Before the game, the focus is on the team, so I have a role model function. Whenever we go anywhere, football comes first. After the game you can get together again and of course it’s nice to see my family and my wife in the stands.