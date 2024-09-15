Die Augen Hunderter Zuschauer sind auf die Reiterin gerichtet. Mit ihrem Unterkörper ahmt sie die Bewegungen der Pferdebeine nach, hebt die Knie fast bis zur Hüfte an. Kurz vor dem Hindernis spannt sie sich an und drückt sich mit dem rechten Fuß vom türkisfarbenen Tartanboden ab. Mit dem linken Knie voraus springt sie über die 70 Zentimeter hohe Stange. Die erste Hürde ist geschafft.

Amelie gehört zu den rund 300 Athletinnen und Athleten, die am Samstag und Sonntag aus ganz Deutschland nach Frankfurt gekommen sind, um an den ersten Deutschen Meisterschaften im Hobby Horsing teilzunehmen. Ausgetragen werden die Wettkämpfe vom 2023 gegründeten Deutschen Hobby Horsing Verband.

Writes a piece of sports history: Amelie Plönnigs (17) competed with her hobby horse Snoopy Peter Jülich

In a hall in the Kalbach-Riedberg district of Frankfurt, where athletics is usually held, white wooden slats and flower pots mark rectangular fields. There, participants compete in the disciplines of show jumping, timed jumping and dressage. One of the most popular disciplines is show jumping, in which Amelie also competes.

The challenge is to be able to jump well with both the left and right leg, explains her trainer Anabell Harms. This is because the eight athletes, who are competing in the U21 age group, have to change both their grip and the sequence of steps every time they change direction. Amelie trains up to six times a week.

Putting on the reins: Two participants prepare themselves and their horses for the next competition. Peter Jülich

If you leave the multi-purpose hall towards the changing rooms, a sign leads to the workplace of Ulrike Plönnigs, Amelie’s mother. The physiotherapist is wearing a green T-shirt with “Helper” written on it in large letters and is bandaging a little girl’s ankle with black tape. “At the beginning, the children were queuing up,” says Plönnigs. Most of them come to her with ankle and knee problems. “That’s because of the strain of jumping,” says the volunteer. Growing girls have very soft ligaments and are more flexible than boys. This means they twist their ankles more easily. Tape is supposed to prevent that.

Imitates the movement of a horse: Participant in the German World Championships in Hobbyhorsing Reuters

Back in the hall, a hobby horse rider has her hands full. Nele Nöhrbaß is standing at the table with the winners’ prizes, surrounded by young girls. She is a star of the scene. She signs notebooks, hobby horses and simple pieces of paper that her fans give her. Most people know her from YouTube. The 19-year-old hobby horse rider now has around 50,000 subscribers there. Every two weeks she uploads a video, shows new jumping techniques, gives training tips and instructions on how to make hobby horses. For many, she is an inspiration and a reason to take up the sport.

The horse is sewn by yourself or bought expensively

Amelie Plönnigs, on the other hand, became aware of the sport through a television report. “I was so fascinated that I sewed myself a hobby horse the very next day.” Back then, it was made from an old stick and a piece of bedsheet. That was in 2019.

There is now a real market for hobby horses. Dozens of stalls have been set up just a few meters from the riding arenas. You can buy everything related to the sport, from ready-made hobby horses for more than 150 euros to fly hoods and a hobby horse advent calendar. Amelie made all of her hobby horses herself or won them. She owns around 20 in total.

Despite the hype that this hobby is experiencing, prejudices persist. The internet is full of hate comments and many people claim that hobby horsing is not a real sport. Amelie Plönnigs says: “Of course it sounds funny when you hear that we ride around on a hobby horse.” Unfortunately, she also knows many people who have dropped out because of bullying. Josh Rosenberg, one of only ten male participants, says what he likes so much about hobby horsing: “You can be creative, do sport and get to know people from all over Germany.”

Not just for children: Kristina Krutina is the new German champion in timed jumping for adults Peter Jülich