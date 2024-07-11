31 Tage lang jeden Tag jede einzelne Schicht zu besetzen sei eine kleine Herausforderung, sagt David Vowinkel, Leiter des Sanitätsdiensts der Frankfurter Malteser. Glücklicherweise könne die katholische Hilfsorganisation die Arbeit auf „verschiedene Schultern verteilen“. Unterstützt wird der Malteser Hilfsdienst, der als Generalunternehmer für den Sanitätsdienst zuständig ist, vom Arbeiter Samariter Bund, dem Deutschen Roten Kreuz und der Johanniter Unfallhilfe. Auf dem Wasser stehen die Helfer der Deutschen Lebens-Rettungs-Gesellschaft bereit. „Allein könnten wir das gar nicht machen.“

Zusammenarbeit „auf Augenhöhe“

Herausfordernd sei auch die Organisation der Infrastruktur wie etwa die Toilettenversorgung gewesen. Bereits im vergangenen Jahr habe man Ressourcen für den Zeitraum der Europameisterschaft geblockt, die richtige Planung habe dann im Februar begonnen. Die Zusammenarbeit mit den anderen Stellen wie etwa der Stadt Frankfurt, Feuerwehr, Polizei und dem Veranstalter funktioniere „reibungslos“ und „auf Augenhöhe“, sagt Vowinkel.

Equipped: Mario Dietrich not only carries his gloves, but also a bottle of water across the fan zone. Maximilian von Lachner

At peak times, such as during Germany matches, when up to 30,000 visitors were in the fan zone, up to 43 emergency personnel were on duty at the same time. However, it is not possible to plan exactly how many paramedics are needed every day, when and where. “It is a dynamic operation,” explains Vowinkel. The Malteser are also always on call as part of the disaster control because of possible terrorist attacks, but they have not specifically prepared for an attack. There is no specific danger, rather there is a “general risk” at the moment during the European Championships.

No alcohol problems, no violent excesses

Not all emergency services always walk the same route on their patrols. The 1.4-kilometer-long fan zone on the banks of the Main is divided into several sectors, says Vowinkel. This allows the various resources of the emergency services to be better distributed – and it is more varied and therefore more interesting for the helpers. The patrols not only help the paramedics to spot injured people early and act quickly. “We also show our presence by walking around. This way we can also help people who would otherwise not come to us, for example if someone needs an ice pack,” explains 19-year-old Dietrich.

Air-conditioned: the rooms of the Malteser Accident Assistance Centre 1 Maximilian von Lachner

Vowinkel cannot say exactly how many patients the Malteser and other aid organizations have treated in the fan zone so far. There is also no discernible pattern. “We have the full range of incidents here: sticking plasters, pulling ticks, but also unconsciousness.” Unlike is often the case in the stadium, there has been no particular alcohol consumption or incidents of violence in the fan zone. “You get the impression that the people here really just want to enjoy football.” Coutandin agrees: “It’s really cool that the fans create such a great atmosphere away from the games.” He himself was able to watch a few games during his shift.

No serious incidents

David Vowinkel had expected that the operations in the fan zone would be largely peaceful and uneventful. “I am of course all the more pleased that it actually turned out that way.” He wants to take this experience with him to the next events, such as the Museumsuferfest on the last weekend in August.

Coutandin and Dietrich end their tour at Accident Assistance Station 1, an area reserved for aid organizations with air-conditioned containers in which injured people can be treated, rest or sober up. Emergency patients can also be admitted here and given first aid until an ambulance takes them to a hospital. But that has hardly been necessary so far, says Dietrich.