D.he Frankfurt Health Department warns of forged vaccination cards that are currently in circulation. As the city of Frankfurt announced on Thursday, the German Red Cross, as the operator of the vaccination center, has become aware of the fact that fake vaccination cards are being offered on the Internet, which are allegedly issued by the Frankfurt vaccination center. The DRK has filed criminal charges against unknown persons. The city of Frankfurt warns against acquiring and using such vaccination cards. “This not only endangers the health of other people. Even the acquisition of a forged vaccination card is fraud and therefore a criminal offense, ”said a statement.

According to information from the FAZ, the forged vaccination cards are not only offered online, but also on a kind of real black market on the street. In parallel to the case discovered by the DRK, there is another “police case” that is currently pending with the Friedberg police. For example, a person in the Bockenheim district of Frankfurt was offered proof of vaccination for 200 euros “on the street”. The case was then reported to the police. According to a witness, the sellers are said to have stated that the written vaccination certificates as “blank documents” were stolen from the vaccination center at the fair. A Frankfurt police spokesman then asked the fair whether there had been the theft of “vaccination certificates”, but he said he had received the information that no incident was known.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior announced that a vaccination confirmation is currently only available via a vaccination certificate or a nationwide replacement certificate. Both are provided with the vaccine sticker, a stamp of the vaccination center and the signature of the attending physician.