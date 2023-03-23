Andreas Spaniol mostly does his journeys in the city by bike. “There is no dissent,” says the Frankfurter, who lives in the Holzhausenviertel, when it comes to the question that a city like Frankfurt, which in the past ten years has been surrounded by 100,000 inhabitants and has increased the number of jobs by the same amount, is striving to reduce car traffic in times of climate change. The plans of the mobility department to relieve traffic on the Oeder Weg, which runs through the north end in a north-south direction and was a popular thoroughfare with up to 8000 vehicles a day, meet with his approval. Only the consequences annoy him.

The diagonal barrier installed almost a year ago in the north of the Oeder Weg, which only allows cyclists and rescue vehicles to drive through, has dramatic consequences for the traffic in the neighboring streets, as the residents find it. For Spaniol, the main problem is not the Oeder Weg, on which traffic is still rolling, even if only half of the original 8,000 vehicles a day. It is the idea devised by urban traffic planners to use the diagonal barrier to also block the east-west passage on Holzhausenstraße, the central cross-connection through the quarter. According to Spaniol, this is “not intelligent traffic management, because it doesn’t reduce traffic”.