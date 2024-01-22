WBecause his patient died after cosmetic surgery, a gynecologist has had to answer before the Frankfurt regional court since Monday. The public prosecutor's office accuses the sixty-one-year-old of bodily harm resulting in death. He is said to have carried out the operation alone in November 2019 in a doctor friend's family practice in Frankfurt-Schwanheim. According to the prosecution, the very overweight smoker could not tolerate the anesthetic propofol. The doctor is also said to have given her an overdose. The woman had a cardiac arrest during treatment and was diagnosed with massive, irreversible brain damage in the hospital. Two weeks after the treatment she died as a result.

The question before the court is what mistakes the doctor made and whether they led to the woman's death. In his statement, the man does not deny that he made mistakes. On the contrary: Today he knows that he should never have had the operation under these circumstances. According to his own statements, he has been working as a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics for 30 years. Nothing has ever happened. “I have always considered myself a doctor who can help people. I still can not believe it.”