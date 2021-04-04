D.he first briefing took place directly on the square. The final whistle sounded just a few seconds ago, so Kevin Trapp and Sebastian Rode went a step further, looked back briefly on what they had achieved and then looked ahead. The keeper and the captain had a lot to tell each other after an exciting afternoon and in their lively conversation a smile flickered over their faces: The duo could not and did not want to hide their satisfaction with themselves and the world of football.

The two veterans were one of the pillars of the team of coach Adi Hütter, which gave further evidence of its increased maturity in Dortmund: With the 2-1 at BVB, Frankfurter Eintracht claimed fourth place in the Bundesliga table. With 50 points after 27 match days, the team set a new club record – the once capricious diva from Main has never done better. And now everyone wanted even more, as Rode reported after the chat with his colleague.

As the 30-year-old put it, among other things, they would fight together to achieve something unique in the end for Frankfurt standards: only seven game days are still to be played and the lead over the defeated BVB and Bayer Leverkusen (which struggled to a 2: 1 against Schalke) is seven points. Or, to say it with sports director Fredi Bobic: “That was a great victory.”

Like the championship

With a probability bordering on certainty, thanks to its first success in Dortmund since the 2009/2010 season, Eintracht will be represented internationally from late summer. Much points to a debut in the Champions League, which in the eyes of Hütters would be equivalent to a performance that would correspond to winning “the championship” for Eintracht. Financially, the club, which would then be guaranteed around 30 million euros in income from television and marketing fees, would advance into new dimensions with entry into the premier class.

Last but not least, the large amount of money could turn out to be a sound argument to counteract the campaigns that have already started for some protagonists who have a particularly large share in the ongoing upswing: Both goalgetter André Silva, who scored his 22nd goal of the season in Dortmund in the 87th minute , as well as the preparer Filip Kostic, who had previously also initiated the Frankfurt tour (11th, own goal by Nico Schulz), again demonstrated that they are capable of performing at the highest level, with which they are eligible for top international addresses come.

In addition, Adi Hütter is said to have received an offer from Mönchengladbach, on which the Frankfurt coach did not want to take a position: “I decided to concentrate on the game,” he said in front of the “Sky” microphone, “that we have an incredible Having a historic opportunity is currently the most important thing for me. And that’s what I’ve focused on. “



Fists clenched: Adi Hütter in Dortmund

Image: AP





The Austrian preferred to take the opportunity to express his appreciation to his team before leaving Westphalia. “We could have lived with the draw. The fact that we then make it 2-1 is of course huge, “said Hütter. And he added: “The result is deserved, even if BVB had scoring chances. But we had clearer chances and we really wanted to win. That made me proud. ”The coach had decided on a courageous line-up and with Luka Jovic nominated another striker besides Silva for the starting lineup. “I saw from the first minute that we were in fourth place because we were brave,” said Hütter, whose people survived the urgent phases of BVB through careful defensive work.