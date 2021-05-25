The FDP sends two department heads to the future Frankfurt magistrate: Stephanie Wüst will be responsible for the economy, the parliamentary group leader Annette Rinn for security and order.

UAt 0.30 a.m. last night, Frankfurt’s FDP chairman Thorsten Lieb was able to confirm what was rumored to have been going around yesterday: City councilor Stephanie Wüst, who oversaw economic policy for the Liberals in the exploratory and coalition negotiations, will be the head of the economic department in the new one City government of Frankfurt. The parliamentary group leader and top candidate Annette Rinn, who had also been traded for the office, joins the future magistrate as the head of the administrative department.

Wüst is 32 years old. In addition to economic policy, she is also involved in women’s politics. In the negotiations, Rinn had primarily dealt with transport policy. After the coalition negotiations were concluded last Thursday, the FDP is entitled to two posts in the full-time magistrate. On Wednesday evening, the base of the Frankfurt district association in the Zeilsheim town hall will decide on the coalition agreement. There could be a controversial discussion, for example the Young Liberals see a clear need for discussion. An application, which was also signed by former city councilors, provides for renegotiations on issues such as finances and the budget.