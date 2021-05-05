A.di Hütter is a friend of long breaks. As soon as the schedule allows, the Austrian trainer of Frankfurter Eintracht gives his professionals several days off. Before the last three Bundesliga games, in which it will decide whether Eintracht will be involved in the group stage of the Champions League or the group stage of the Europa League next season, the players were able to clear their heads for three and a half days at home. Preparations for the home game on Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) against Mainz 05 will only begin this Wednesday.

This interruption came at exactly the right time, because the team looked a little battered lately – the risk of losing the premier class after a temporary lead of seven points seemed to paralyze. Now the professionals had enough time to adjust to the situation and realize that there is nothing to lose, only to win.

“Before the season, anyone would have signed the paper that guarantees us the Europa League,” said the outgoing sports director Fredi Bobic, quite rightly. The fear of having to deal with third-rate European opponents in the Conference League has been dispelled after Dortmund and Leipzig have reached the cup final and thus place seventh and not sixth in the newly created competition. And unity can no longer get worse than sixth.

“We need rest”

But why only look back? The table constellation even makes third place seem possible. The Wolfsburg are only one point ahead of the Frankfurters, and they are now in the psychological situation that the Hessians had to struggle with in recent weeks. After an almost perfect second half of the season, Lower Saxony lost to Bayern and Dortmund and cannot afford any further slip-ups. The opponents are still called Union Berlin, Leipzig and Mainz.

While the move from coach Hütter to Gladbach is no longer an issue in Frankfurt, rumors about the future of coach Oliver Glasner are blooming. That the Austrian will leave and thus flee from the unloved sports director Jörg Schmadtke is considered likely, but not yet certain. Schmadtke didn’t want to say anything more about the hot topic at the weekend: “We need rest to achieve our goals,”

Glasner as Hütter’s successor is also being considered at Eintracht – the parallels between the Austrian colleagues are striking. Both have often met as players, both were socialized as coaches at RB Salzburg, both broke away from the pure RB soccer apprenticeship, both favor a physical, aggressive, tactically flexible soccer, and both lead their teams calmly, reliably and calmly . Both are extremely successful in the Bundesliga.

How the new sports director Markus Krösche thinks about Glasner has not yet been documented. Officially, the former sports director of RB Leipzig will not officially start his work in Frankfurt until June 1. But of course he’s already taken on the search for a coach. It wouldn’t be a sensation if Eintracht chose a coach from the Alpine republic again.