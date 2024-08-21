The perpetrator is said to have shot his 27-year-old victim in the head; according to the police, he fired several shots. Officers were deployed in large numbers, and the main station was completely closed for around 25 minutes. Train traffic was completely stopped to prevent the perpetrator from escaping. According to a railway spokesman, regional and long-distance traffic as well as suburban trains, trams and buses were affected.

The trains had been running again since shortly after 10 p.m., but it was still too late. There were disruptions and track changes because the police operation continued. According to the Federal Police, tracks 7 to 11 remained closed for the time being so that evidence could be secured.

A FAZ employee was able to confirm this on site shortly after midnight. Travelers had to go through a tunnel to get to their platforms. At platforms 8/9, a barrier made of white cloths probably shielded the crime scene. The operation was completed at around 4:30 a.m. and the affected platforms around the crime scene were reopened, said the federal police.

*This text is continuously updated.

