“Everyone stays at home,” says the train employee at the information desk with a shrug. The barricade in front of it seems superfluous. The fields between the marks are empty. Nobody is waiting. Anyone who needs information does not have to queue, but can go straight through to one of the two employees. Just like the young woman who comes from Berlin. She wants to visit her husband’s family in Paris. Your train ends in Hanau. She took the local train to Frankfurt Central Station. With the information that things will soon continue, she sits down with her thick rucksack on the platform from which her train is supposed to depart on one of the many vacant seats on a bench. Then she pulls her head a little deeper into the collar of the down coat.

In view of the travel restrictions and appeals, the usual Christmas rush for trains has not materialized. A spokeswoman did not want to provide information on the numbers of travelers on Sunday. But as early as December 24th, the company announced that it was expecting an average utilization of the trains of 35 to 40 percent for all Christmas travel.

There is hardly any activity in the station. Only the beggars seem to be particularly busy. Every few minutes someone asks for a few coins. Many snack bars and shops are closed, the small market hall is cordoned off. In the mini market, a swaying figure is packing a liter bottle of rosé into a backpack. The mask hangs from one ear. A saleswoman walks behind the person with a spray bottle of disinfectant.

“No, no company, nobody travels”

The B level under the train station is largely deserted. The golden cats are waving over the cash register of the Asian market. They hardly bring luck to the operator these days. “No, no business, nobody travels,” says the woman. The man who introduces himself as Ahmed and runs an electronics store also looks unhappy. He masked his displays. “I can only offer what is allowed, repairs for example”.

Business is only better in the drugstore next door. There are two cash registers there. A man has filled his basket with cheese, butter, yogurt and bread. “I just came home yesterday and now I have a surprise visitor, I need something for breakfast,” he says. Two young Asian women heave large packs of baby milk onto the checkout belt. “I have three small children,” one of them answers hastily when asked what she needs so much milk powder for.

A couple with a small dog is looking for food for the spirit in the station bookshop. “This is one of the best-stocked bookstores, I just found a volume of Kierkegaard,” praised the woman who only went to the train station to browse the bookstore. She puts several thick volumes in her pocket while her husband pays. A man in a thick jacket slips past her from the store. Two salespeople run after him, park him and take away a large number of gifts that the man had hidden in his jacket. A hectic moment. Then it is quiet again in front of the bookstore.

The pans are steaming behind the counter

In the Thai snack bar, all the chairs are stacked on top of each other. The tables are locked. But behind the counter the pans are steaming. With nimble movements, a young woman scoops vegetables, meat and liquids from small containers, stirs, swirls and layers the mixes with fragrant rice in cardboard boxes.

In the pastry shop there are still many small Sachertorte with angels and golden boxes with cinnamon stars. A young man doesn’t want any of it. But he chooses a few of the colorful macarons. He is on his way to see his girlfriend in Berlin. With a thick down jacket and a large suitcase, he looks like he’s going on a long vacation trip. “No, there are the documents for my exams in there,” he says with a laugh. An elderly lady impatiently shifts from one foot to the other.

She freezes, but then her ICE drives in. She travels back to Göttingen after spending Christmas with her sister. “It’s nice that you could come”, she calls out after her goodbye. She is happy that she was able to book a ticket in first class in good time. “There she is sitting in a single seat,” says the white-haired lady through the thick FFP2 mask. After all, they are both no longer the youngest. But the sister doesn’t need any help on the trip.

In general, only a few took up the support of the station mission on Christmas days. “We only had about three transfers a day,” reports an employee of the aid organization on Gleis1. Some homeless people have wrapped themselves in blankets on the benches in front of the door. They needed more help.