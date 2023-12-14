Dhe Federal Police bomb defusers who were on duty at Frankfurt Central Station gave the all-clear. The suspicious briefcase that triggered a major police operation is apparently not dangerous. A spokesman for the FAZ said this

The federal police had previously reported on X that the area around tracks 9 to 16 had been cordoned off. Shortly afterwards the entire station was closed. The Federal Police bomb disposal team at Frankfurt Airport arrived to assess the danger. After receiving the all-clear at around 2:15 p.m., they advised that security measures should be gradually withdrawn. The spokesman said it will take some time before the station is fully open again and all trains are running.

The federal police’s “comprehensive measures” lasted about an hour. Rail traffic was severely affected by the closure. The railway reports that long-distance trains will be rerouted via Frankfurt South or West if possible, and the stop at the main station will be canceled until further notice. The railway asks travelers on local transport to change to the tram, bus or subway.