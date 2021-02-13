In Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen a car drove into a group of people. Several people are seriously injured.

On Saturday afternoon (February 13th, 2021) a car in Frankfurt * recorded several people.

* recorded several people. Three people became seriously injured .

. The police goes from one accident out.

Update from Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 5.23pm: After a car in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen had caught two people and seriously injured them, the accident site in the area of ​​the intersection of Mörfelder Landstrasse / Oppenheimer Landstrasse is still largely closed. According to the police, the closure will still take some time, as experts on site are still dealing with the course of the accident.

As before, the police saw no evidence that the car driver was the people in Frankfurt Has intentionally recorded: “Everything points to an accident,” said a spokesman. According to initial findings, the car went off the road. It landed on the roof. The two passers-by and the driver, all three seriously injured, were taken to nearby hospitals.

After the accident, a large number of heavily armed police, fire brigade and rescue workers were on site, fire and rescue station 4 is not far from the scene of the accident. Initially, a larger number of injured people was accepted.

A large number of rescue workers and police were on site in Frankfurt after the accident. © 5vision.media

Cars hit people in Frankfurt: three seriously injured

First report from Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 4.32 p.m .: In Frankfurt a car hit several people on Saturday (February 13th, 2021) around 2.30 p.m. In the district Sachsenhausen In the area of ​​the intersection of Mörfelder Landstrasse / Oppenheimer Landstrasse, two people and the driver were seriously injured as a result, as the police say. It is currently assumed that there was an accident in which the driver strayed from the lane for reasons that are still unclear.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. (ial) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

There was a car in the summer Frankfurt Nordend driven into the outside area of ​​a café*. A woman wanted to help a man park and could not cope with the pedals that had been converted for disabled people.