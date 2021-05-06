Frankfurt (dpa)

German football club Eintracht Frankfurt announced that Timothy Chandler will continue playing with the team until 2025, after his contract was renewed on Thursday, giving him an unspecified role with the club after ending his football career.

The German-American defender Chandler (31 years old) joined Frankfurt in 2001, when he was 11 years old, and has remained with the club since then, with the exception of four years he spent in the Nuremberg team between 2010 and 2014, which makes him the spiritual son of the German club.

Freddy Bobitch, member of the Eintracht Frankfurt Sports Board, said: Timmy’s value to the team and the general environment goes beyond the sporting aspect.