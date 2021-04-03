D.he crown is within reach. On Holy Saturday, Eintracht succeeded in the tenth attempt to win a Bundesliga game in Dortmund. The 2: 1 is more than just a win after eleven years without full success at BVB. The triumph against their direct neighbors has increased the chances for fourth place that the dream of reaching the Champions League can come true. Seven game days before the end of the season, Eintracht’s lead over Borussia is now seven points. This is a strong cushion that lets coach Adi Hütter’s team hold all the trumps in their hands.

Gone into the lead through an own goal by Nico Schulz (11th minute of the game), Eintracht could not be disrupted by the equalizer by Mats Hummels (44th). Calm, serene and prudent, the Hütter-Elf lurked for their chances in the second part of the game. Three minutes before the end of regular time, it was André Silva, who once again showed his great class in the header game and after another excellent cross from Filip Kostic ensured Frankfurt’s collective feelings of happiness.

2: 1 in Dortmund – after a series of defeats at BVB, this was the coup in the direction of the premier class. “It was a deserved win in a high-intensity game. We played a great away game, ”said Fredi Bobic. “I would have been happy with a draw too. But in the end we had the punch, ”said the sports director of Eintracht. “We are all very proud. I haven’t seen the boys play like that in Dortmund. It was a really big victory. “

An own goal by Dortmund

Confident, courageous, aggressive: Eintracht coach Hütter remained true to his offensive line even in the small summit duel on this 27th match day. With Silva and Luka Jovic, he nominated two tips that should cause a lot of confusion in Dortmund’s defense. Amin Younes, who returned to Eintracht from the national team with the expertise of three more international matches, was responsible for the creative moments behind this storm duo.

Daichi Kamada first took a seat on the bench. Sebastian Rode was the captain and leader of the team that wanted to get another big step closer to their dream goal of the Champions League in Dortmund. He represented the unavailable Martin Hinteregger (injured) and Makoto Hasebe (suspended).

The anniversary game began promisingly for Eintracht. For the 50th time, she presented herself in the Bundesliga at BVB – and after eleven minutes the Frankfurt entourage was cheering. Kostic, who else, had prevailed on the left, flanked into the penalty area – and Dortmund’s Schulz scored a wonderful own goal. He headed the ball untenable in the top left corner of the goal. If Schulz hadn’t made this faux pas, Silva, fighting for the ball right behind him, would have been the “real” Frankfurt goal scorer. For Kostic it was the 13th goal preparation in this splendid season.



André Silva scored the decisive goal for Eintracht.

:



Image: AFP





Four minutes later, Silva appeared again in a dangerous position in the Dortmund penalty area. This time he really got a move on, but his header, which BVB keeper Marvin Hitz was able to parry safely, lacked the last momentum. Erling Haaland had the first noteworthy chance for Dortmund on the foot, but the Norwegian shot past the goal on the left (21st minute of the game). A short time later, Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp got the opportunity to prove his great class when Haaland appeared in front of him and tried it from close range (25th). Shortly before the break, it was Hummels, who vigorously asserted himself in the five-meter space, who overcame Trapp and gave BVB hope.

At the beginning of the second phase of the game, Hütter made changes. He brought Kamada for Younes, later also Timothy Chandler for Erik Durm (74th) and Steven Zuber for Silva (89th). In the 65th minute, Eintracht thought they were 2-1 in the front when the strong Frankfurt defense chief Stefan Ilsanker was successful after a free kick from Kostic with the head. But the video referee rightly saw an offside position for the Austrian.

A goal that wasn’t a cause for frustration? Not at all. In the 79th minute, Djibril Sow, who was free to shoot, had the opportunity to bring Eintracht into the lead. Silva then did better, who benefited from Kostic, the league’s best preparer – and from storm colleague Jovic, who had previously started a strong counterattack and was stopped at the last moment.

Kostic grasped the situation in no time and found Silva with his straightforward forwarding of the ball, who thus also won the internal duel of the best Bundesliga strikers after Bayern Lewandowski. For the Portuguese it was the 22nd goal of the season, Haaland remains with 21 goals. “The win was more than deserved,” said Ilsanker and announced: “If Hinti fails, I’ll be happy to stand in for him.” With 50 points now after 27 games, Eintracht is playing the best Bundesliga season in the club’s history – and takes the crown with power .