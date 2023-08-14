Dhe AStA of Frankfurt University has written a letter to Hesse’s Transport Minister Tarek Al Wazir (The Greens), Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg (CDU) and the parliamentary groups in the state parliament. In the letter, which the students themselves refer to as an “incendiary letter”, the politicians are asked to “offer a secure legal basis” for the semester ticket again. In addition, the authors call for the financing of the ticket. Otherwise, the students fear, the offer will be over.

The reason for this is said to be the introduction of the Deutschlandticket. With this offer, the “considerable financial advantage that is necessary to legally justify a solidarity model” is missing, the students write. That is why the semester ticket has to be significantly cheaper in order to be legally unassailable. As the students continue to write, the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) has already calculated new prices for all Hessian ASsten against this background. “This would be 25.80 euros in Frankfurt, which would give a sufficient price advantage and thus legal certainty would be restored.” However, the RMV can only offer such a comprehensive reduction if the state finances it.

Country to secure funding

“Without the state’s binding commitment to support this project by the end of August, we are legally forced to cancel the semester ticket,” write the authors of the letter. In this case, however, the RMV would also be dependent on financial aid from the state in order to offset the high sums in the millions that have so far been paid to the RMV every semester via the semester ticket. “To put it more clearly: If the state does not agree to financial aid for the discounted semester ticket, then it must still assume the resulting financial damage for the RMV.”

With the semester ticket, students can use all local public transport in the tariff area of ​​the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund. So far, students have been able to purchase a 49-euro ticket by only paying the difference to the monthly cost of their semester ticket. At the Goethe University, that’s 37 euros. Students who want the 49-euro ticket, which is valid throughout Germany, only have to pay twelve euros for it.







State sees the federal government as having an obligation

According to the student representatives, however, that is not the problem, but the legal imponderability that arose from the competing offer. According to the AStA, this could be avoided with a nationwide student Germany ticket, but this is being prevented by Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). “The problem is not limited to Frankfurt and has already been discussed in the ongoing federal and state working group on the Germany ticket,” said the Hessian Ministry of Economic Affairs, which thus confirmed the description of the students. One way to solve the problem is indeed a semester ticket for all of Germany. “The federal states see their common position confirmed that a nationwide solidarity model is needed in the form of a Germany ticket for students that is 40 percent cheaper at 29.40 euros. This was made clear to the representatives of the federal government,” the ministry said.

According to the calculations of the federal states, such a solidarity model would be revenue-neutral with full acceptance and a six-month term, as is the case for most current semester tickets. Hesse believes that a nationwide solution is the right way. “We regret that the federal government’s hesitation is creating a difficult situation for many student representatives,” the ministry said. It is hoped that the Germany Ticket Coordination Council will make a decision at its next meeting at the end of August so that this problem can be solved. Meanwhile, Bavaria has already announced its own model. According to this, students there can get a Germany ticket for 29 euros from October 1st.

Anything else would have serious consequences, according to the students. “In this case, not acting is an active decision that would have far-reaching financial consequences for Hesse and the mobility transition in the state. But not acting harms the students above all, who as a result would have to pay an additional 60 euros every semester just to get to the university,” the letter says. The provision of a cheap ticket is also important from an ecological point of view. Losing the semester ticket would be a “disaster” from the point of view of the AStA – not only for the students.