Under strict requirements of the public order office, 750 people are expected for a pro-Palestinian rally on the Römerberg in Frankfurt on Whit Saturday.

The pro-Palestinian rally announced for Whit Saturday (May 22, 2021) under the motto “Stop the ongoing Nakba. Immediate end to Israeli annexation and aggression ”may take place subject to conditions. This was announced by the public order office of the city of Frankfurt. The event, for which 750 participants are expected, is planned between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Frankfurt’s Römerberg.

One of the conditions imposed by the public order office on the organizers of the rally is the requirement that all speeches taking place in the context of this gathering must preserve public peace. Incitement to hatred against population groups or to violence or arbitrary action was prohibited. The human dignity of others should not be violated by insulting, maliciously, contemptuously or slandering parts of the population.

Rules of conduct and hygiene: Pro-Palestinian rally in Frankfurt

With reference to the recent nationwide demonstrations and also in Frankfurt in the context of the conflicts between Israel and Palestinians *, the regulatory authority considered this order to be necessary and permissible in order to prevent verbal and physical violence and to protect against infection in the context of the corona pandemic the public order office emphasizes in its latest announcement.

The currently applicable Corona regulations also apply to the event. During the meeting, everyone who takes part in the meeting, with the exception of children under six years of age or people who are exempted from the mask requirement by means of a certificate, is obliged to wear mouth and nose protection. Speakers may remove mouth and nose protection while they are speaking. In addition, all meeting participants must maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters from one another and at least two meters from uninvolved third parties during the meeting.

Pro-Palestinian rally in Frankfurt: There were cooperation talks with organizers