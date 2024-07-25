Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, resumed operations on Thursday morning after having suspended flights due to a protest by climate activists, who blocked the runways. They carried signs reading: “oil kills.” Planes can now take off and land again, the airport itself announced on its website, but passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Frankfurt Airport, one of the largest in Europe, has reported that around 140 flights have been cancelled, out of the 1,400 scheduled for this Thursday. climate activists from the group Letzte Generation The group said in a statement that the protesters used skateboards to access the airfield at around 5am (CET). The airport manager said that all runways were operational again at 7.50am (CET). According to the activist group, seven of the protesters used a mixture of cement and glue to stick themselves to the tarmac, while another stuck himself to the fence, which caused air traffic to be suspended, according to the statement. The images released by the group show people carrying signs, wearing orange vests.

“We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms and reserve the right to take legal action against the perpetrators. These actions endanger flight operations and ultimately human lives,” said a spokesman for the airport’s management company. He added that the activists face “serious penalties and high civil claims for damages.”

A federal police spokesman said several climate activists were present at the airport.

A sign showing cancelled flights at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday. Tim Reichert (REUTERS)

The group, which wants the German government to push for a global deal to phase out oil, gas and coal by 2030, said this was the second day of protests in several countries around Europe and North America, where several actions are planned as part of a campaign.

In Norway, a group of activists has blocked part of the area of check-in The protesters were blocked at Oslo Airport, but there was no disruption to flights due to land or take off from there, airport sources said. According to the statement by Letzte Generation, eight people belonging to the groups Folk Mot Fossilmakta and Scientist Rebellion Norway blocked the area at 6.10am (CET), “causing long queues”. The statement says that the activists are still at the airport, where there is a police presence, and that “events are still unfolding”.

At Cologne-Bonn Airport, Germany’s sixth largest, flights were suspended for several hours on Wednesday after activists lined up on a runway. Germany’s interior minister, whose department wants to make unauthorized access to airfields punishable by up to two years in prison, has called the action by Letzte Generation “dangerous, foolish and criminal.”

Authorities have thwarted similar actions at other European airports, such as El Prat in Barcelona. According to activists from Futuro Vegetal, five people entered the airport in the early hours of Wednesday, where they were intercepted by the Civil Guard before they could complete their protest.

