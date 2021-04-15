F.Airport operator Fraport has continued to record a dramatic drop in traffic and passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport due to the corona pandemic. If you compare the values ​​in March with those of the last month before the start of the pandemic – March 2019, that is, an 83.5 percent decrease in traffic volume can be noted. Compared to March of the previous year, which was already significantly affected by the pandemic, the number of passengers at Frankfurt Airport this March was 925,277, 56.4 percent below the number in March 2020.

Freight continues to rise

The freight volume in Frankfurt, on the other hand, rose sharply this March by 24.6 percent to 208,506 tons. Even compared to the pre-Corona March of 2019, freight is still a plus of three percent. And this, although the capacity of the additional cargo of the passenger planes is not available, which has been switched off due to a lack of demand. With 13,676 take-offs and landings, the number of flight movements fell by 40.1 percent compared to March 2020.

The development at the international Group airports of Fraport also showed a mixed picture in March, which is characterized by the pandemic development in the respective regions. According to Fraport, individual airports achieved growth compared to March 2020. Compared to March 2019, however, all Group airports recorded significant declines.