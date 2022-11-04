CThe corona pandemic and the Ukraine war are the reason that the number of passengers at Frankfurt Airport is not as high as it could be. But above all the catch-up effects have made the volume in the summer larger than the airport operator Fraport and the airlines had dared to hope shortly before. There is therefore much to suggest that the capacity of the third terminal, the opening of which was postponed to 2026 due to the crisis, will actually be needed.

In any case, the operation of the new terminal will only work as planned if it is connected to the long-distance and regional train stations and the terminals in the north via a fast and efficient transport system. This is where the new Sky Line comes into play, the first train of which Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte presented on Thursday together with Albrecht Neumann, head of the rail vehicle division at Siemens Mobility, and Johann Bögl, shareholder of the Max Bögl construction company.

Twelve of the two-part trains are intended to bring passengers coming to the airport by train over a 5.6-kilometer route to Terminal 3 within eight minutes, an important criterion especially for transfer passengers. A fast cycle time of two minutes should make it possible to transport 4000 people per hour during full operation. The autonomous trains reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour. Siemens uses a technology that has already been tried and tested in Paris and Bangkok.

New multi-storey car park with more than 8000 spaces

The route of the Sky Line railway, some of which is laid on 14 meter high reinforced concrete beams, is clearly visible from the motorways that run past Germany’s largest airport. The new transport system is not something that can be dispensed with as part of the airport expansion project. Rather, a condition for the approval contained in the planning approval has been fulfilled. The new terminal can otherwise only be reached by car via the A5. Although Fraport has also created the structural prerequisites for an S-Bahn connection in Terminal 3, the airport managers do not expect that such a connection will actually be created, at least in the near future. Actually, they don’t think it’s necessary either, because the required direct and efficient connection to rail transport has been created with the Sky-Line train, Fraport says.







The Zeppelinheim connection to the A5 is currently being expanded for travelers who come to Terminal 3 by bus or in their own car. This expansion is expected to be completed in early 2023. It is fitting that a multi-storey car park with more than 8,000 parking spaces is being built right next to the new terminal. With the three gates planned for the time being, including Pier G in the partial expansion, the third Frankfurt terminal will have a capacity of 19 million passengers. Pier G can be extended, which would increase capacity to 21 million passengers. If the fourth building finger is then built in the west, Terminal 3 can handle around 25 million passengers a year.

Provided that air traffic returns to the pre-crisis level, this would then bring the urgently needed relief to the two terminals in the north, where more than 70 million passengers were counted in the record year 2019. Frankfurt was thus already above the previously specified limit for smooth airport operations of 68 million passengers.