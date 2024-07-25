Chaos at theFrankfurt Airport. One of the world’s major hubs, It was temporarily closed on the morning of July 25 due to protests by climate activists on the track at one of the peak moments of the day and in a record week of departures. Dozens of incoming flights, especially intercontinental ones, have been diverted to other airports. Departing ones remain stuck at the gatesThe management company has asked passengers not to travel to the German airport in the absence of new indications. And It is likely that the repercussions will be felt the following day as well.

THE Ultima Generation environmental activists: “We are doing everything we can to keep climate activists away from the track,” a police spokesman saidAccording to the climate activist group Letzte Generation (Last Generation), six of its members used pliers to cut the wire fence before heading “on foot, by bike and skateboard to different points along the tracks.” A photo released by the group showed a protester sitting on the asphalt with a banner reading “oil kills.”

At least 70 flights have been forced to land at other airports, starting with Munich, Cologne and Düsseldorf.. A “Notam” (a bulletin sent to airlines, air traffic controllers and airports) was also issued to confirm the closure of the facility due to “activist action”. AThe halt to operations is currently scheduled until 9ambut law enforcement will first have to ensure that the entire facility has been checked.

Yesterday, activists from Ultima Generazione had already briefly interrupted traffic at another German airport, Cologne-Bonn, While Yesterday, more environmental activists were arrested at London’s Heathrow airport. The organizers of the shock action are part of the London-based A22 network of non-violent climate protest movements, which has said it plans to attack airports in several countries in the coming months. In early July, they announced actions in Britain, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, the United States and Norway. Aviation is responsible for around 2.5% of global carbon emissions, more than countries such as Brazil and France combined.

*Updating