IA dead man was found in the landing gear bay of a plane coming from Iran at Frankfurt Airport. Employees discovered the body on Thursday during maintenance work, as a police spokesman said – but only four hours after the start of their work. As “Bild.de” reported, the Lufthansa plane took off from the Iranian capital Tehran early Thursday morning, flight number: LH 601. According to the police spokesman, it landed in Frankfurt after 5 a.m.

Further details, such as the identity of the man or the background, were initially unclear. It is also unclear how long the person was in the shaft. According to the timetable, the direct flight on this route takes five and a half hours.

The Lufthansa flight Tehran-Frankfurt for Friday morning was canceled according to the flight plan.