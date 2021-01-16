Due to a police operation, parts of Terminal 1 and the regional train station at Frankfurt Airport were closed. Two people were arrested.

+++ 8:11 p.m .: The Police operation at the airport Frankfurt is ended according to the federal police. The blocked areas, which included parts of Terminal 1 as well as the regional train station and the transition to the long-distance train station, will therefore be gradually released again.

+++ 19:38: Parts of the Terminal 1, the regional train station and the transition to the long-distance train station on airport Frankfurt are still blocked due to a police operation. As reported by the German Press Agency, two people have now been arrested and a third is being sought. How long the lockdown will last is unclear.

Police operation at Frankfurt Airport: manless piece of luggage found

Update from Saturday, January 16, 2021, 6.44 p.m .: The Police operation at the airport Frankfurt became by an abandoned Piece of luggage triggered, as the federal police announced on Twitter. “This has since turned out to be harmless,” said the police. However, some areas are still blocked and there are search measures by the federal and state police.

Frankfurt Airport: Police operations at Terminal 1 – areas and train station closed

First report from Saturday, January 16, 2021, 6:20 p.m .: Frankfurt – Terminal 1 am airport Frankfurt is partially blocked. That has Federal Police communicated on Twitter at the airport. Accordingly, a police operation is underway there. Those present should follow the instructions of the security staff. The reason for the police operation and how long the lockdown will last is still unclear.

According to the federal police, the regional train station at the airport is also closed. “Trains are currently not being diverted via the long-distance station,” the police wrote on Twitter.

+++ Attention +++ Due to a police operation in Terminal 1, some areas are blocked. Please follow the instructions of the security staff! – Federal Police at Frankfurt am Main Airport (@bpol_air_fra) January 16, 2021

